Justin Bieber is bringing the concert home.

On Tuesday, Prime Video Canada announced the new documentary “Justin Bieber: One World”, taking fans inside the singer’s life as he prepares for his first concert in three years.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Returns To 2021 MTV VMAs For 1st Performance In 6 Years

With the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bieber delivered an epic New Year’s Eve concert on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel to close out 2020.

The new documentary, directed by Michael D. Ratner, follows the Canadian superstar as he and his team plan, rehearse and construct the monumental stage in the months leading up to the show.

“Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me,” Bieber said in a statement. “Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me. This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Models Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Shape Wear In Hilarious Billboard Mishap

Also featured in the doc are self-shot, personal moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our continued partnership with Justin as well as the SB Films team and the collaborative effort by all to make this project possible,” Ratner said, adding, “Make sure to watch it with the volume maxed out.”

“’Justin Bieber: Our World’ is a raw and unprecedented snapshot of Justin and those closest to him during a pivotal time in his life and career,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Filmmaker Michael D. Ratner has beautifully captured Justin’s spirit through rare moments both on and off stage. We are excited to invite Bieber fans around the world to experience what is a truly intimate portrayal of one of the world’s most iconic musicians.”

“Justin Bieber: Our World” will be available to stream on Oct. 8.