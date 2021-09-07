Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

AnnaSophia Robb and Trevor Paul are headed for wife-and-husband life.

Robb, 27, announced her engagement to Paul on Tuesday via Instagram. The “Carrie Diaries” and “Dr. Death” actress was ecstatic when sharing the news to her one-million-plus followers.

RELATED: Diane Kruger And Norman Reedus Are Reportedly Engaged

Not a lot is known about Robb and Paul’s relationship as the actress prefers to date outside of Hollywood and keep her private life just that — private. The pair have reportedly been together since at least 2019, according to E! Robb’s celebrity friends chimed in with various congratulatory comments and emojis.

“HUGE congrats, love!! So happy for you,” wrote “Queer Eye” star Tan France. Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton sent three sparkling heart emojis.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Reveals Truth Behind Shawn Mendes Engagement Rumours

Actress Lucy Boynton (“Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Miss Potter”) mirrored Hamilton with a trio of sparkly hearts, and Oscar-nominated actress Chloe Sevigny (“Boys Don’t Cry”) wrote, “Yay!!!! Congrats!!!”

You can catch Robb alongside Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, Christian Slater, and Alec Baldwin in the recently premiered Peacock miniseries “Dr. Death”. She will also star in Jeremy Saulnier’s upcoming thriller “Rebel Ridge”.