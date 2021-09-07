Kendall Jenner shared more stunning snaps from her Italian getaway with boyfriend Devin Booker on Monday.

The supermodel and NBA player have visited the Amalfi Coast, Capri, and more on their trip, with Jenner posting gorgeous photos of the scenery, as well as one of the couple sitting on the beach.

The lovebirds of one year could also be seen taking a romantic stroll down the cobblestones in another pic.

Jenner captioned the series of shots: “limoncello 🍋”

Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian recently got back from a lavish Italian trip as well, with her being photographed packing on the PDA with Travis Barker in Venice.

Jenner and Booker have been romantically linked since April 2020, but only went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day of this year.

They posted an array of tributes to mark their one-year anniversary in June.