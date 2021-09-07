Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin are no longer together following Disick’s alleged DMs criticizing his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, going public.

A source tells ET that Hamlin and Disick are now “doing their own thing and not together at the moment.”

“Scott came back to L.A. and isn’t planning on going to NYFW anymore,” the source says. “Amelia is still in New York. Scott’s trying to keep busy with work and stay distracted.”

A source previously told ET that things got shaky between Disick and Hamlin after the alleged DMs and the pair were trying to see where to go from there.

“Scott and Amelia had plans to spend Labor Day weekend together in the Hamptons, but Amelia ended up staying in NYC and Scott headed [to the Hamptons] without her,” the source said.

Disick, 38, made headlines last week after Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, claimed that Disick sent him a direct message criticizing Kardashian’s trip with Travis Barker.

“Shortly after Scott [allegedly] DMed Younes, Amelia and Scott were still trying to make New York Fashion Week plans together,” the source said. “Scott was trying to write the situation off as nothing, but as the days went by, Amelia was more and more hurt by the whole thing.”

The source said Hamlin had “been understanding of Scott’s co-parenting routine and the family dynamic, but this disappointed her.”

“They are figuring out where to go from here and what their future looks like,” the source added.

In the alleged DM from Disick, there’s a photo of Kardashian, 42, kissing and straddling Barker, 45. The message reads, “Yo, is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy.”

Bendjima, 28, called the father of three out, posting the alleged DM to his Instagram account.

A source previously told ET that Disick was “salty” about his ex’s new relationship with the Blink-182 drummer. Meanwhile, another source told ET on Friday that Hamlin “was definitely annoyed” by the DMs, and that Disick “is trying to move on from the whole situation, but is a little embarrassed that he reached out to Younes and that he posted their exchange.”

As for Kardashian — who shares 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 6-year-old Reign with Disick — a separate source told ET that she and Barker “don’t care about Scott’s opinion, but Kourtney is upset it’s now public.”

