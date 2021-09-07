The musicians working on Reba McEntire’s “I’m a Survivor” remix have praised the track, calling it a “historically unprecedented” version.

McEntire is set to release her Revived Remixed Revisited triple album next month, with singer-songwriter Mya Byrne, who is trans and queer, playing mandolin and lap steel on “I’m a Survivor”.

Byrne says of the song, which recently became a TikTok trend, according to Taste of Country: “It is a historically unprecedented thing for two trans women to have prominent production roles like this on a country music single.”

Producer LeahAnn “Lafemmebear” Mitchell, who is also trans, remixed the track.

The frequent collaborators were brought together for the project after Apple Music Country’s Proud Radio host Hunter Kelly suggested it.

“Hunter was looking for Black queer artists to know about, and [Mya] put him on to my projects,” Lafemmebear recently told Country Queer.“Reba’s label, UMG, was looking for a Black femme producer to remix a record for Reba, and he looked all over and couldn’t find anyone — until he remembered that Mya had told him about me.”

Lafemmebear then got Byrne involved.

“Lafemmebear is an incredibly affirming person to work with, which is a lovely thing when you’re a trans and queer person,” Byrne says. “She’s one of the most quality-oriented engineer/producers I’ve ever worked with. She doesn’t take shortcuts, and I appreciate that about her. She trusted that I’d bring the same level of performance and quality to Reba’s song.”

Byrne adds of working with country legend McEntire: “She’s a great representation of strong, independent women and her willingness to walk the edge of what’s ‘wholesome’ in country music and her embracing multiple genres in her own sound has helped give me assurance that I can do it, too.”

Lafemmebear continues, “I create what I do from my feelings and my childhood, and the lyrics in part resonated with me and my relationship with and my admiration of my mother.”