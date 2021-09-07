You can thank Craig Hemsworth for his son’s god-like genes.

There is no mystery as to where the Hemsworth brothers – Luke Hemsworth, 40, Chris Hemsworth, 38, and Liam Hemsworth, 31 – got their good looks from. Chris shared a series of photos to Instagram on Sunday in celebration of Father’s Day in Australia.

The first photo shows off Chris and Craig’s identical smiles and the second shows a throwback photo of the family soaking in rays. It is the third image, however, that reveals just how much Chris looks like a younger Craig. A young, bearded Craig looks practically identical to his adult middle child.

“Happy Father’s Day you big bloody champion!” the “Thor: Love and Thunder” star captioned the Instagram carousel. “Thanks for always being there. Love ya dad.”



Hemsworth can next be seen in the sci-fi movie “Escape from Spiderhead” alongside Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. He will also reprise his role as Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, premiering on May 6.