Calling Dr. Megan Hunt to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Abigail Spencer (“Suits”) is returning to the world of “Grey’s Anatomy” for the show’s season 18 premiere, according to Deadline. Spencer, 40, reprises her role as Dr. Hunt from seasons 14 and 15 of the hit medical drama.

Spencer is the latest “Grey’s” star returning for the impending season. Kate Walsh is set to reprise her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery.

Spencer’s impressive television resume includes a recurring role as Suzanne Farrell on “Mad Men” (2009), 15 episodes of “Suits” (2011-2019), 28 episodes of “Burning Love” (2012-2013), a Critics’ Choice-nominated performance in “Rectify” (2013-2016), a leading role on “Timeless” (2016-2018) and, most recently, a recurring role on “Rebel”.

Season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy” premieres on Thursday, Sept. 30.