Doing wild stunts is expensive business.

With the upcoming release of “Jackass Forever”, Nova Legal Funding decided to look back on the franchise history and tally up just how costly the medical bills have been for the cast over the years.

Based on the study’s look at all the injuries sustained by the cast over the course of the TV series and films, it was found that the medical costs land upwards of $24,263,000.

“The team looked at 79 injuries in total, across six members of the ‘Jackass’ crew,” the report states. “The estimated total cost of injuries across the entire cast is $24,263,000, however this number only accounts for the reported injuries suffered by the main members of the ‘Jackass’ crew, and we estimate the actual number could be closer to $38 million.”

Broken down by cast member, the estimate pegs Johnny Knoxville at the top of the “injury rich list,” with injuries like a brain hemorrhage, broken ankle, ruptured finger and more totalling well over $8 million.

Meanwhile, Steve-O came in at nearly $6 million, sustaining injuries like a broken collarbone, face burns, and broken teeth.

Check out the full list:

Johnny Knoxville – $8,663,000 Ehren McGhehey – $7,380,000 Steve-O – $5,820,000 Dave England – $1,650,000 Jason “Wee Man” Acuña – $675,000 Preston Lacy – $75,000

“Jackass Forever” will be released in theatres on Feb. 4, 2022.