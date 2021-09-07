Camila Cabello’s cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” is just too good.

Cabello dropped by BBC’s Radio 1 Live Lounge on Tuesday to deliver a cover of Rodrigo’s chart-topping Hot 100 single. Cabello, 24, is among the many celebrity fans of Rodrigo, 18, and her work. The “Havana” singer gushed over her fellow songstress before performing.

“[I’m] so excited to perform this. I love that song,” Cabello shared via Billboard. I think she’s a really amazing artist and I love so many of the songs that she’s released, so yeah I’m happy to do this song in a new way. We were really inspired by, obviously, Latin music and making it kind of like a cumbia version.

“I feel like she’s such an incredible vocalist,” she continued. “This song was a challenging song to practice. It’s really high and demands a lot of breath, and I was excited to do it because I like her punk rock vibe.”

“Good 4 U” is the third single from Rodrigo’s chart-topping debut studio album, Sour. Cabello, who stars as Cinderella in Disney’s 2021 live-action movie of the same name, is currently working on her third studio album, Familia. The project is due out October 2021 and features the single “Don’t Go Yet”.