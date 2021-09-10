It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday. Especially considering it’s New Music Friday. We’re breaking down this week’s latest best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Sept. 10, 2021

Ed Sheeran – “Shiver”

The third track from Ed Sheeran 4th studio album = has been released and it’s called “Shivers”. This catchy little tune is giving us major “Shape of You” vibes. Not to mention Ed goes full out on this music video with an array of outfits that’s sure to throw a smile on your face this Friday. Ed Sheeran’s = album is set for an Oct. 29, 2021 release date.

Sabrina Carpenter – “Skinny Dipping”

Last we heard from Sabrina Carpenter she was caught in a love triangle which became public knowledge when Olivia Rodrigo referenced to her as “that blonde girl”. Although, Carpenter cleared the air and dropped her response song “Skin“, we’ve officially entered a new era for the singer with “Skinny Dipping”. In which everything is simply “water under the bridge” and Carpenter sings about moving on with no hate in her heart.

Sam Hunt – “23”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Sam Hunt’s “23” ever since he teased it back in July 2020 while promoting his last album “Southside“. This nostalgic track reminds listeners that no matter how a relationship ends, the time you share together should forever be cherished. With lyrics such as “I’m really glad I knew you then” Hunt makes us feel ALL those country feels.

Lana Del Rey – “Arcadia”

After announcing her upcoming album “Blue Banisters” which is set for release on Oct. 22, 2021, Lana Del Ray released her new track “Arcadia”. Lana directed the new music video which is an impressive task all in itself! Not mention the visual effects on this music video perfectly compliment the smooth undertones of Del Ray’s magnificent voice!

Kacey Musgraves – “Simple Times”

The princess of country music, Kacey Musgraves, is back and better than ever. The country star’s new visual album Star-Crossed is a modern tragedy told in three acts. Her single “Simple Times” gives us “Mean Girls” realness by paying homage to the classic film, with the music video having some star-studded guest cameos that any avid Netflix binger would recognize.

Monsta X – “One Day”

Beloved K-Pop Group, Monsta X, have released their highly anticipated English single, “One Day”. The song explores the depths of all those post-break up feelings and we are OBSESSED. After Monsta X’s incredible “Gambler” music video, fans are excited to finally have some new music and “One Day” is the perfect follow up track. For any of you love birds that are currently hung up on your ex, this song’s for you!

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Chloe Bailey, member of Chloe X Halle, is debuting her solo music with “Have Mercy”. While the duos Ungoldy Hour album received high praise, fans are excited to see what Chlöe can do as a solo artist, and she did not disappoint! There’s a reason Beyoncé signed her after all, this girl can SING!

Lorde – Te Ao Mārama (EP)

Just when you think Lorde can’t outdo herself, she does! The singer dropped an EP which takes five songs from her Solar Power album and sings them entirely in te reo Māori, the indigenous language of the her birthplace, Aotearoa, or New Zealand.

LISA – “Lalisa”

BLACKPINK member, Lisa just debuted her first solo project title “Lalisa”. After the huge success of “BLACKPINK The Movie” fans are excited to see what the girls can bring as individual artists, and Lisa did not disappoint. She serves us looks, she serves us vocals, and most importantly she serves us some good old K-Pop magic!

Other noteworthy releases include Alicia Keys – “LALA (Unlocked)” (feat. Swae Lee), Andy Grammar – “Damn It Feels Good To Be Me”, Alessia Cara and The Warning – “Enter Sandman”, Camila Cabello – “Don’t Go Yet (Major Lazer Remix)”, and Troye Sivan – “Angel Baby”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Lil Nas X – Montero

Leave it to Lil Nas X to stun the world with the most visually appealing album of the year! The rapper’s highly anticipated debut album is set for release on Sept. 17, 2021. It will feature Miley Cyrus, Meg Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and more! It will also feature his chart-topping hits such as “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby ft. Jack Harlow”.

Alessia Cara – In The Meantime (Album)

After dropping not just one, but two songs “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter”, Alessia Cara has finally revealed the title and album cover to her new album In The Meantime. The Canadian singer announced that her third album is coming Sept. 24, 2021 and we have to admit, the album artwork is STUNNING!

Lana Del Ray – Blue Banisters (Album)

After announcing new track “Arcadia”, Lana Del Ray announced that eighth studio album will be called “Blue Banisters”. The highly anticipated album will feature 15 brand new songs and is set for release on Oct. 22, 2021.

Elton John – Lockdown Sessions (Album)

Legendary musician, Elton John, is bringing us lockdown music perfection with his brand new album The Lockdown Sessions. This album will feature the likes of powerhouses such as Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Years & Years, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, and so much more! The Lockdown Sessions is set for release on Oct. 22, 2021.

Ed Sheeran – = (Album)

The math related album titles continue! Ed Sheeran 4th studio album = has been in the works since 2017 and four years later fans are finally able have a release date. “=” is set for an Oct. 29, 2021 release date. It will feature Sheeran’s latest tracks “Bad Habits” and “Visiting Hours”.