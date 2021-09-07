Tamron Hall is paying tribute to Michael K. Williams.

During Tuesday’s episode of Global’s “Tamron Hall Show”, the talk show host remembered her budding friendship with Williams.

The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead in his New York City apartment Monday morning. He was 54.

RELATED: Michael K. Williams Found Dead In NYC Apartment

He was an “extraordinary talent,” Hall began through tears. “We had this instant connection.”

“Last season, Michael turned out to be one of the most powerful shows and interviews that I’ve done in my decades of reporting and interviewing,” she recalled before revealing she last saw Williams in the past few weeks. “I ran into Michael about a month ago in Brooklyn and I had my mask on and he said, ‘I know those eyes!’ We started talking and he said to me, ‘Thank you so much for allowing me on the show.’ And I said, ‘Wait a minute, it was our honour to have you on.’”

Hall continued, “But on the show, we talked about his struggle with substance abuse and his life. He said to me, ‘Tam, you got me on this show and a lot of people don’t want me on their show to talk about my real life. They want to talk about characters, they want to talk about films but you and your team had me on to talk about my real-life.’ And he said, ‘Thank you.'”

RELATED: Wendell Pierce Honours His Former ‘Wire’ Co-Star Michael K. Williams With Emotional Tribute

Adding, “And there we are on the streets of Brooklyn crying in front of the very apartment where he was found yesterday.”

Before finishing her tribute, Hall played a bit of her last interview with Williams.

“I wanted to show you a bit of that interview from season two and why I love this man so much and why he is a joy,” she said. “His existence and his legacy will never be forgotten.”

The “Tamron Hall Show” airs weekdays on Global.