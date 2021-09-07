Selena Gomez thought people were going to chew her up and spit her out like pulp over her orange complexion at the 2018 Met Gala.

Gomez recently caught up with Vogue for the publication’s “Beauty Secrets” series, sharing her Met Gala memories, her go-to evening routine and going blonde. The “Baila Conmigo” singer dished on her 2018 look, in which her tan complexion looked noticeably orange on camera.

“For the Met Gala I was getting ready and we wanted to add some colour. So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even,” Gomez explained, as reported by People. “As the evening kept going on it was getting a little darker and darker.”

“I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I am completely orange,” she continued. “I was like, ‘This is going to be terrible because I’m going to get eaten alive about this.'”

Gomez thought quickly on her feet and decided to get ahead of the public’s reaction by filming an impromptu skit.

“So I had my security take a video of me because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there,” Gomez detailed. “And so I’m running to my car. I’m literally just hauling a** to my car and then gonna put it online. I was saying this is my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos.”

Gomez, 29, released her Spanish-language album Revelación on March 12, and released the Camilo collaboration “999” on Aug. 27.