Lily Collins is married! The actress tied the knot with Charlie McDowell over the weekend, she revealed on Instagram on Tuesday.

The news comes about a year after the couple got engaged in September 2020. They had been dating since 2019.

Collins, 32, and McDowell, 38, married at Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado, according to the “Emily in Paris” star’s Instagram. She also tagged Ralph Lauren on her wedding gown, a stunning lace dress with long sleeves and a high neckline.

“I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣ Photo by: @cedarandpines,” Collins captioned a photo of her and McDowell sharing a kiss.

“Never been happier,” she added alongside another image of herself and McDowell from their wedding day.

Alongside a third image, Collins wrote, “What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…”

McDowell, whose parents are actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell, also shared photos from their wedding on Instagram. "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins," he wrote alongside his post.