Joy Behar is getting candid about her experiences with THC.

During Tuesday’s episode of “The View”, which was the kick-off of season 25, the co-host, 78, detailed her first time trying a marijuana gummy.

Behar said she took the candy after having trouble revising her play “Crisis in Queens” after the cast’s first reading.

“So, the second night I was annoyed already because I couldn’t fix it for the second night, so I took a THC gummy,” Behar explained to the audience and her fellow co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.

She added “I wanted to take only half, but I figured, ‘Oh what the hell.'”

Soon Haines warned, “You should never take a full one.”

“So I go to the reading and everything is so loud all of a sudden,” Behar continued. “I had to leave. I had such a headache. I went out into the yard and I called my friend Susie up and I started rambling and talking about how loud everything was and how I’m worried.”

Behar added, “[Susie] goes, ‘You’re stoned, you idiot.”