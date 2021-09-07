Drake is taking over “Monday Night Football”.

Just weeks after the Canadian rapper “hacked” into “Sportcenter” to cryptically reveal the release date of his new album, Certified Lover Boy, he will team up with ESPN once again.

For the 2021/22 NFL season, Drizzy will curate music for select “Monday Night Football” games.

ESPN announces Monday Night Football music collab with award-winning artist @Drake Partnering throughout the 2021-22 @ESPNNFL season to choose tracks that reflect the energy, intensity & storylines of select #MNF game matchups More: https://t.co/r0B5u7kcEN pic.twitter.com/BCWkpS1zjr — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 7, 2021

The network announced the news Tuesday, promising Drake will choose music that “encapsulates both the energy and mood” of the games.

Drake’s picks will feature some of his own music, some classics and new music from other artists. The music will run through “Monday Night Football” promotional spots, live telecasts and pre-game shows for ten games this season.

“Now we are here… the kickoff of the football season. And who better to curate music for ‘Monday Night Football’ than Drake who sits firmly at the intersection of music and sports. We couldn’t be more excited for this upcoming collaboration,” said Emeka Ofodile, Vice President of Sports Marketing, ESPN. “The music curator role has been a big hit with our fans with Diplo and DJ Khaled in previous years… and this season, we will be living inside the moment with Drake as our NFL on ESPN soundtrack.”

Certified Lover Boy is streaming now.