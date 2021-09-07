Erik Cowie, who appeared on Netflix’s “Tiger King”, has been found dead in New York City. He was 52.

According to NBC, the zookeeper at Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders. The outlet reports Cowie was already unconscious when police arrived.

Cowie’s cause of death is being determined by a medical examiner.

Sources told TMZ that Cowie’s death doesn’t appear to be suspicious, and while no drugs were found on the scene, a toxicology test is still expected to be performed.

Cowie found fame on “Tiger King” last year after the series, which followed Exotic, his zoo and his murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival Carole Baskin. Cowie testified against Exotic.

Exotic was sentenced in 2020 to serve 22 years in prison for that and other crimes, which included killing tigers to make room for more big cats at his exotic animal park.