Jed Duggar is facing some backlash after announcing he and his wife are expecting their first child.

In an Instagram post, the “Counting On” alum announced his wife Katey Nakatsu’s pregnancy news, captioning photos of themselves kissing, “She tested positive, but not for Covid.”

The photos also featured a sign that read “Baby Duggar Spring ‘22.”

“I have been feeling kind of funny the past few weeks. I’ve been having cramping, bloating,” Nakatsu shared in a blog that accompanied the post. “We just decided I need to take a pregnancy test…”

Before Nakatsu could finish, Duggar interjected, shouting, “It’s positive! Woo!”

But shortly after posting, the caption was met with controversy with many follows calling out Duggar for the “insensitive” caption.

“Having 2 family members pass from COVID, I find this very tasteless and insensitive,” one Instagram use wrote while another said, “I hate this. It’s so tacky and distasteful. People are dying.”

Others called out his “immaturity”, adding that the caption was “cringey” and “tone-deaf.”

Duggar and Nakatsu tied the knot in April.