“Blue’s Clues” first-ever host Steve Burns is finally revealing why he departed the show in 2002.

To celebrate the beloved children’s series’ 25th birthday, Burns appeared on a sweet video on Nickelodeon Jr.’s sharing an update on his life with “Blue’s Clues” fans.

Wearing his signature green striped shirt, Burns began, “One day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving’… and we didn’t see each other for a really long time? Can we just talk about that?”

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25

While Burns agreed his departure was “kind of abrupt,” he revealed he used his time off to go to college.

“Now I am literally doing many of the things that I wanted to do,” he said. “I really couldn’t have done all that without your help.”

Adding, “I never forgot you. Ever.”

“Blue’s Clues” debuted on Nick Jr. on Sept. 8, 1996. After Burns’ departure in 2002, Donovan Patton took over as host “Joe” then Joshua Dela Cruz landed the gig when the show rebooted as “Blue’s Clues And You”.