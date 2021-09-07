Britney Spears‘ father Jamie has filed court documents to end her conservatorship, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to attorneys for Britney and Jamie for comment.

The news comes nearly a month after Jamie said he’d be willing to step down as conservator of her estate “when the time is right.” In legal documents obtained by ET last month, Jamie said he wanted to work with the court on an orderly transition.

Britney’s new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called Jamie’s move last month a “major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice.”

The lawyer hasn’t minced words when it comes to Britney’s conservatorship, and claimed last week that Jamie was attempting to extort millions to step down as conservator of her estate.

In documents obtained by ET on Aug. 31, Rosengart alleged that Jamie was seeking $2 million in payments. Included in the sum were $1.3 million in attorneys’ fees, $500,000 to Britney’s former management company and additional payments to Jamie himself. In response to that court filing, a rep for Jamie told ET, “There is no comment at this time.”

Britney made headlines earlier this summer after giving an explosive testimony at a hearing, sharing that she would like nothing more than “to end the conservatorship without being evaluated,” as well as regain control of her life. She also shared a slew of shocking allegations against both her father and her team.

Following her claims, Jamie’s attorney said in a statement to the judge, “He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”

In speaking with ET about Britney’s case, legal expert Rachel Stockman said the singer would have to “officially petition to end her conservatorship.”

During her testimony, Britney claimed that no one told her she could easily file the petition to end the conservatorship, saying even her then-court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, didn’t inform her.