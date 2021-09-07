1aChord brought down the “America’s Got Talent” house Tuesday night with a powerful performance.

The trio, who have only known each other for seven months, nailed their cover of “Every Breath You Take” by The Police during season 16’s semifinals.

Before hitting the stage, “AGT” shared a pre-taped package of the group, revealing they first met at college in the cafeteria.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: Fan Favourite Gets The Axe In Shocking Semifinals Results Show!

“Our lives completely changed in our college cafeteria if all three of us had not been together at the same time on that day at the same time, none of this would have happened,” the singers shared. “We were brought together for a purpose and our lives were better for it.”

After adding a gospel spin to the classic track, the North Carolina natives were joined by a backup choir, leaving judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell, Sophie Vergara and Heidi Klum completely impressed with the performance.

“I love the song choice, I loved that you had some choreography, I loved all the production,” Mandell applauded. “You stepped it up.”

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: Madilyn Bailey Performs Original Song For Semifinals Performance

Klum added, “This was amazing! You blew the roof off the building… you did a better job [with that song] than Sting did.”

Finally, Cowell added his thoughts, “The vocals were insanely good.”

Adding, “I think you guys have just laid down a marker for what we’re looking for in the final.”