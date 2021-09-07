Northwell Nurse Choir brought the “America’s Got Talent” judges to tears with their moving performance Tuesday night.

When the group, made of front-line medical workers, hit the stage and performed Andy Grammer’s “Don’t Give Up On Me”, they proved exactly how much they deserved that Golden Buzzer back in the audition round.

While holding back tears, judge Howie Mandell revealed he’s “beyond proud” of the choir.

“You really spoil us,” Heidi Klum added. “You help all of us with our health and now you give us this gift of an amazing performance.”

Simon Cowell also gushed about the group, “You just make me feel so good and your songs define you.”

Later adding, “You know, we nearly didn’t make the show this year because it was really tricky and if we hadn’t made the show, we wouldn’t have found you. And, my god, the world needs you right now.”