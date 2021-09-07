Click to share this via email

Amber Portwood is sharing new details about her relationship with her 12-year-old daughter Leah.

During the season premiere of “Teen Mom OG”, the reality star, 31, admitted she and Leah haven’t actually seen each other in “quite some time.”

“Leah and I are still struggling with our relationship,” Portwood explained in a confessional.

“My relationship with her has changed a lot,” she continued. “I haven’t seen her in quite some time.”

Portwood has previously blamed ex Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina, for her estranged relationship with Leah, even bringing up the comments the youngster made last season during Tuesday’s premiere.

“What she said about me was very hurtful,” Portwood said, referring to Leah saying her mom “just birthed” her and then “left” her.

“Someone is in her ear,” Portwood added mentioning Shirley and Kristina. “And it’s not right.”

“I feel very stressed right now,” she told a producer during the new episode. “A little sad. [Gary and Kristina] haven’t been answering any of my phone calls or text messages. I was ignored.”

“All I do is text Leah all the time,” she added. “I don’t get anything back. Never. Not anymore.”