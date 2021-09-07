Billie Eilish is opening up about her relationship with social media.

In a candid chat with British rapper Stormzy for i-D, the Grammy-winning singer, 19, admitted she feels a sense of “responsibility” to share her life online.

“I feel conflicted about it,” she explained. “I don’t always want to tell the world intimate details about my life, I don’t really want people to know everything about me, but at the same time, I want people to be able to feel seen and heard if they’ve experienced the same things I have.”

“I want to be helpful. I want people to realize that it’s OK, that everyone goes through this,” she added. “You can speak for people who don’t have a voice.”

But Eilish says there are days when she wishes she didn’t have to share anything about her personal life.

“But also it’s conflicting because sometimes you also don’t want to talk about it,” she explained. “It’s a tough responsibility because it’s also not my responsibility. I don’t owe anyone anything.”

She later admitted that she’s “still figuring it out.”

“No matter what I do, I can’t avoid myself. I’m everywhere. I feel sorry for all the people who hate me because they can’t avoid me either,” Eilish continued. “But I don’t want to read about Billie Eilish doing this or that from someone who doesn’t know s**t about me. Like, please. I want to make music.”

