Victory Brinker earns a standing ovation following her epic “America’s Got Talent” semifinals performance.

The 9-year-old opera singer took on the classic “Nessun Dorma” Tuesday night, wowing the crowd with the flawless rendition.

Following the performance, all four judges were on their feet.

“That song is like climbing the tallest mountain in the world and you conquered it, Victory. Good for you!” Simon Cowell said. “You know what I love about you? Not only are you talented, you’re fearless. And that’s what we need in the finals.”

Heidi Klum added, “You are a star in the making, we’re so proud we found you!”

“I watch you and it doesn’t make sense to me!” Howie Mandell gushed. “I watch you, this adorable little girl, and that sound coming out? You have a good chance of winning the $1 million.”

Brinker’s performance help finished out the semifinal round of “AGT”. Next week, only a select few finalists will continue to the finale performance rounds.