Brooke Simpson got a standing ovation after belting out an incredible version of Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” semifinals.

The musician showed off her killer vocals as she put her own spin on the track, singing along to the lyrics on a dimly-lit stage.

Despite admitting the start was “shaky,” Simon Cowell called the second half of the performance “spectacular.”

He told Simpson, “I think you are an amazing singer, an amazing person and you really, really deserve to be here next week, genuinely.”

Sofia Vergara then commented on how confident Simpson looked on stage, gushing: “It’s like you were born to do this. You’re a pro.

“And every time you show up here, to me you look more beautiful every time.”

Heidi Klum added, “You shine so bright, it’s almost blinding. This was a stellar, stellar performance!”

Howie Mandel then said, “First of all, whether it started shaky or not… you ended with a bang and you owned it.

“It’s serendipitous that you talk about being an indigenous young lady, this is ‘America’s Got Talent’ and the indigenous people owned America and I think with that performance, you just took it back!”

See more in the clip above.