The “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 lineup has officially been announced.

The cast were confirmed on “Good Morning America”, live from Disney’s California Adventure, Wednesday, with JoJo Siwa and Olympian Suni Lee joining Amanda Kloots, Brian Austin Green, Christine Chiu, Cody Rigsby and Iman Shumpert.

Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore, Martin Kove, Matt James, Melanie C, Melora Hardin, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Olivia Jade Giannulli are also set to compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy.

Credit: ABC

The lineup comes after ABC unveiled all the pro dancers who will be paired with a celebrity this season, with former mirrorball champions (and new mamas!) Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson returning to the show.

Fans may also notice there are more female pros than males this season, as a star (Siwa) will be paired with a partner of the same sex for the first time in show history.

The “Dance Moms” alum reacted to the news while recently speaking to ET.

“When I read the email it was like, ‘Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, that’s an option? Let’s absolutely do it!’” Siwa recalled. “It was a like, ‘Whoa, I’m changing the future’ [moment], because I have such a kid demographic. It’s making it acceptable, and I love that and I’m so proud of that.”

The series, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, returns to the ballroom for its milestone 30th season on Monday, September 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT).