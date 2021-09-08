Click to share this via email

Joaquin Phoenix and Gaby Hoffmann get the black-and-white treatment in “C’mon C’mon”.

Phoenix (“Joker”, “The Master”) and Hoffmann (“Transparent”, “Girls”) star alongside young actor Woody Norman in Oscar-winning director Mike Mills’ (“20th Century Women”) new drama.

Phoenix plays Johnny, a journalist left to take care of his nephew, played by Norman. The experience inspires Johnny to trek across the country and interview children about their thoughts on the future.

“C’mon C’mon” premiered on Sept. 2 at the Telluride Film Festival and will be released in theatres in November.