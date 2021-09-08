Martin Short and Steve Martin may have been in the industry for years but what Selena Gomez is aware of is just the tip of the iceberg.

The trio chatted to Stephen Colbert about their new Hulu series “Only Murders In The Building” on Tuesday’s “The Late Show”.

Colbert asked Gomez, 29, of Short, 71, and Martin, 76: “Were you familiar with these guys’ work before? Did you know who Ed Grimley was, for instance?” referencing Short’s character who made his TV debut in 1982 on the Canadian sketch comedy show “SCTV”.

Gomez laughed, “No, but I obviously knew ‘Father Of The Bride’, ‘Three Amigos’, ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’.”

Martin joked, “When we met in the hallway, she came up to me and said, ”I’m so honoured to meet you, Angela Lansbury,'” referencing the 95-year-old actress.

RELATED: Steve Martin, Selena Gomez & Martin Short Talk ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Colbert then asked what their first impressions of Gomez were, with Short saying: “I met her in the makeup chair, the first day we shot. And I was right away struck by this beautiful, engaging, and right away charming person.”

Short said it was a “very easy” shoot since they all liked to work in “great ease.”

“I didn’t know her. You could have been horrible,” he pointed out, as Gomez replied: “I know. I’m glad I’m not.”

Gomez also revealed how she explained the “WAP” lyrics to them, calling the pair “the OGs.”

The singer told Colbert, “I decided one day it’d be cool if I played ‘WAP’. They were very confused at first, but then they were on board with the female empowerment part.”

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.