Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The members of Green Day love to make touring fun.

On Tuesday, the band shared a clip of a prank they played on Weezer during their combined “Hella Mega” tour.

RELATED: Weezer Gives Their Gold Record For ‘Africa’ To Fan Who Convinced Them To Cover The Toto Hit

At the end of Weezer’s set, the members of Green Day crashed the stage, wearing strange costumes and giving the audience some big laughs.

What's a tour without a good ol' prank at the end?! Gotcha @Weezer pic.twitter.com/ik7PTdg8dO — Green Day (@GreenDay) September 8, 2021

While it was hard to tell in the video posted to Twitter which Green Day member was which, one was dressed as a speedo-wearing sea captain, while another was a horse.

RELATED: Green Day Covers A KISS Classic In Tour-Opening Show, Paul Stanley & Gene Simmons Approve

Fans took to Twitter, attempting to guess who was who.

You can tell which one is billie simply by the horrific dancing https://t.co/Qc2eJoxpSQ — han (@billiejoejpg) September 8, 2021

I can't get the image of Tre in a speedo out of my head and I don't want to. https://t.co/SzWdNtM94A — Linda Serna (@MissGreenDay94) September 8, 2021

The last show of the North American leg of the “Hella Mega” tour, which features Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy, played to a crowd at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on Monday.