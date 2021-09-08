Jessica Alba prefers to leave the power of social media out of her children’s hands.

Alba shares three children — daughters Honor Marie Warren, 13, and Haven Garner Warren, 10, and son Hayes Alba Warren, 3 — with husband Cash Warren. One of Alba’s biggest mom pet peeves is social media.

“Haven steals my phone and goes on TikTok because she’s not allowed to have social media,” Alba tells People. “Whenever there needs to be a chore done, Honor loves to be doing her homework.

“And Cash plays chess and does New York Times crosswords pretty much every waking hour that I’m trying to talk to him about anything.”

Alba, a Golden Globe-nominated actress and entrepreneur, also peels back the curtain on workplace sexism.

“I always wanted to be treated the way that I saw men being treated,” she shares.

“Men were told, ‘Oh, you’re really smart,’ if you have ideas about the character or the story, where for the women it was like, ‘What? You have an opinion?’ It was like you came off as aggressive, where a man just looked really assertive and powerful.”