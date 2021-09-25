Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio have a catastrophic problem on their hands in Netflix’s new trailer for “Don’t Look Up”.

Astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) discover a comet on a collision course with Earth. Since no one seems to care enough to deal with it, the duo of scientists embark on a media tour to warn the world.

Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande in Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” — Photo: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021

The all-star cast of “Don’t Look Up” also includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Rob Morgan, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Kid Cudi, Mark Rylance, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley.

In a new trailer that dropped on Saturday, DiCaprio’s and Lawrence’s characters are trying to relay their findings to the president (Streep) and his disbelieving chief of staff (Hill), who don’t seem to get the urgency that a massive meteor has 100-per-cent certainty of slamming into the planet and creating sheer catastrophe, with mile-high tsunamis just one of the many concerns.

Jonah Hill, Paul Guilfoyle, Mark Rylance, Meryl Streep in Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” — Photo: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021

“Don’t Look Up” will receive a limited theatrical release on Dec. 10 prior to its Dec. 24 Netflix premiere.