It’s all about the music for Lorde.

The “Solar Power” singer is on the new cover of Vogue, and in the issue she talks about being confident as a musician, avoiding social media, and more.

Lorde also performs a stripped-down cover of Britney Spears’ “Breaking the Ice”, along with a rendition of her own song “Fallen Fruit” in a video for the magazine.

“I’m great at my job, but I’m not sure I’m the man for the job,” she says of her confidence with music versus being a public figure. “I’m a highly sensitive person. I’m not built for pop-star life. To have a public-facing existence is something I find really intense and is something I’m not good at. That natural charisma is not what I have. I have the brain in the jar.”

Lorde – Photo: Théo de Gueltzl for Vogue

Talking about her decision to stay away from social media, Lorde says, “I think I was known for having my finger on the pulse, so it was actually a huge decision philosophically for me to step back from that. But I started to see the phone as a portal. I can’t keep going through that portal, in the same way that I wouldn’t just take mushrooms all these moments of a day. It’s too deep a tunnel…”

She adds, “I could sense that it would be very bad for the work and for me if I stayed online. I don’t think I’ve met too many people for whom social media is a net positive. It’s producing crazy chemicals, forming crazy neural pathways that are not rooted in positivity… But I think we’ve got to be upfront about the things that are making us sick as a society.”

Lorde – Photo: Théo de Gueltzl for Vogue

The 24-year-old also talks about connecting with her large LGBTQ audience.

“I have a big young, queer contingent to my fan base, which is so divine to me. You think you know what your kids will be like—you think they’ll just be like you, like, a million little yous,” she says. “In the same way that if you wrote a book, maybe you’d imagine it would only be interesting to people like you. But it’s different. I have much cynicism but not about what I know to be the alchemical thing that happens in my work. The work is very powerful to people. My fans are young, and I just know that they look to me for a lot emotionally and spiritually. But it’s an attachment like any other. You want it to be a healthy one. It needs to be right for both of us, and there needs to be that understanding that mummy does go away to the other room, and she will come back!”

You can read Rob Haskell’s cover story on Lorde at Vogue.