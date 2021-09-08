That “Skyfall” scene in which James Bond hinted he’d had a past gay experience almost got cut, producer Barbara Broccoli has revealed.

In the scene in question Daniel Craig’s Bond encounters the movie’s villain Raoul Silva, played by Javier Bardem in the 2012 flick.

Silva touches Bond’s chest and thigh while he is bound to a chair, saying: “You’re trying to remember your training now. What’s the regulation to cover this? Well, first time for everything, I guess.”

Bond replies, “What makes you think this is my first time?”

“I remember we were told to cut that line by the studio and we said ‘No, no, no,’” Broccoli said in Apple TV+’s “Being James Bond”, the Guardian reported.

She added, “We resisted.”

Broccoli explained how her determination to keep the scene was justified by the reaction it got at the 2012 global premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London, U.K.

“The night of the premiere, that line, just the whole place rocked it then… I remember looking at the studio executive [and] going, ‘See, told you,’” Broccoli shared.

Pierce Brosnan previously spoke about the possibility of having a gay 007 in a 2015 interview.

“Sure. Why not?” he said, according to the Guardian. “Actually, I don’t know how it would work. I don’t think Barbara would allow a gay Bond to happen in her lifetime. But it would certainly make for interesting viewing.

“Let’s start with a great Black actor being James Bond,” he said.

The latest Bond movie, “No Time To Die”, will finally arrive in theatres on Oct. 8 in Canada and on Sept. 30 in international markets, following two pandemic-related delays.