The past is full of surprises.

On Wednesday, the new trailer dropped for director Edgar Wright’s hotly anticipated thriller “Last Night in Soho”, starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy.

In the film, McKenzie plays Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer who dreams of being alive in 1960s London, until her dreams actually come true.

“Last Night in Soho” – Photo: Focus Features

Mysteriously able to transport herself to ’60s Soho, Eloise encounters dazzling singer Sandie, played by Taylor-Joy, whose glamorous life hides dark secrets and murder.

The trailer shows Eloise descending into that darkness as her reality and dream world begin to crack apart, leaving her to solve the mystery of the events of the past, and try to stop them.

“Last Night in Soho” – Photo: Focus Features

Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Aja, and Synnøve Karlsen also star.

“Last Night in Soho” screens at TIFF this weekend before opening in theatres on Oct. 29.