Andrew Garfield understands why people are clamouring to see him and Tobey Maguire unite with Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe appears to be exploring a multi-verse as a way to bridge the creative gap between Marvel properties handled by other movie studios. Alfred Molina (“Spider-Man 2”) and Jamie Foxx (“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”) have already been confirmed for the latest Spider-Man movie; however, Garfield and Maguire are only rumoured.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f**king cool would it be if they did that?’” he tells Variety, red in the face. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in.

Andrew Garfield in “The Amazing Spider-Man”. Photo: Jamie Trueblood/©Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

“But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f**ked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

Garfield also reflects on his time in the spider suit.

“It was only beautiful. I got to meet Emma [Stone] and work with her and Sally Field,” he recalls. “I had karma with Amy Pascal, who was a mother figure, and we would fight, but ultimately, we loved each other on a deep level.

“We tried to meet as much in the middle as we could in terms of why I wanted to do this role, and what her needs were as the head of the studio.”

Tom Holland in “Avengers: Infinity War”. Photo: ©Marvel/©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Garfield, 38, is currently working on a biopic about televangelist Tammy Faye Messner called “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. The Oscar-nominated Best Actor took time off from production to mourn the death of his mother after a battle with cancer.

“The good news about me and her is that we left nothing unsaid,” Garfield says. “We had all the quality time we could possibly have while she was here. And those last two weeks I got to be with her were probably the most profound two weeks of my life.

“To be with her and my dad and my brother, all of her friends, my nephews. It was full of grace in the midst of the terrible tragedy.”