Prince Albert is responding to rumours of a rift with his wife Princess Charlene as she continues to stay in South Africa amid health issues.

Charlene travelled to the country in May and hasn’t returned to Monaco since experiencing complications related to a sinus lift and bone graft procedure she’d undergone prior to her arrival in preparation for dental implants.

The royal has since had several corrective procedures, including one in late June and a four-hour-long operation last month.

Commenting on rumours about his other half, Albert told People: “She didn’t leave Monaco in a huff! She didn’t leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her foundation’s work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends.

“It was only supposed to be a week-long, 10-day-maximum stay, and, because she had this infection, all these medical complications arose.”

Albert, who shares six-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with Charlene, went on, “She didn’t go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated.”

Addressing speculation about the state of the pair’s marriage, Albert admitted he “probably should have addressed” the rumours sooner.

“I was concentrating on taking care of the kids,” he told the mag. “And I thought it would just probably go [away]. You know if you try to answer everything that comes out then you’re constantly [responding], you’re wasting your time.”

Admitting the claims have taken their toll on the couple, he shared: “Of course, it affects her. Of course, it affects me. Misreading events is always detrimental. We’re an easy target, easily hit, because we’re in the public eye a lot.”

Albert’s comments come after Charlene reportedly suffered a “medical emergency” last week, but she’s since been released from hospital and was in a “stable” condition when News24 reported the news Friday.

It’s thought Charlene “suddenly collapsed” before she was taken to be treated.