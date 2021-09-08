Jessica Chastain wants to remind everyone that she and Oscar Isaac are both happily married.

The internet exploded after Isaac, 42, stroked and kissed the inner arm of Chastain, 44. The steamy sessions occurred at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday while the “Scenes from a Marriage” co-stars were promoting their HBO miniseries.

RELATED: Jessica Chastain On How She Secured Equal Pay For ‘355’ Co-Stars

Chastain, who stars in the upcoming biopic “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, reacted to the viral moment on the third hour of “TODAY”.

“We’re acting, but also Oscar and I have been friends — we went to college together — so we’ve been friends more than half of our lives,” Chastain said. “We know so much about each other, so we know how to make each other laugh without even saying anything.

“We can almost read each other’s minds. It also means we could hurt each other really strongly. In the scenes, we would know how to get to the other one.”

Chastain married fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in 2017. Isaac tied the knot with director Elvira Lind that same year.

RELATED: Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain Confused By Jamie Dornan’s Shirtless Selfie

“I think it was really funny because when you look at it in regular speed, I’m looking straight ahead and he looks over at me and he just kind of goes to give me a peck on my elbow, and at the same time, I’m going to give him a hug,” she added.

“So all of a sudden, his face ends up in my armpit. He made a joke out of it. Look, he’s smiling there!” she said while watching the footage. “All the photographers started laughing, and were like, ‘What just happened?'”