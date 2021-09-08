Yaya DaCosta says there is no need to read too deeply into her departure from “Chicago Med” and arrival to “Our Kind of People”.

DaCosta made an unexpected exit from “Chicago Med” after six seasons on the medical drama and subsequently found her way onto “Our Kind of People”. The actress said it came down to timing, but expressed her enthusiasm for reuniting with executive producer Lee Daniels.

RELATED: Abigail Spencer Checks Into ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ For Season 18

“My exit from ‘Chicago Med’ and the arrival of this show happened really simultaneously. There isn’t much to say about it,” DaCosta said at a Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday via Deadline. “There was a window opening and a question mark as to whether I should stay or go.

“And in that window, I fell in love with ‘Our Kind of People’ and I jumped at the opportunity to work with [“Empire co-creator] Lee Daniels again. I first worked with him years ago on ‘The Butler’.”

RELATED: Kate Walsh Returning To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ For Season 18

DaCosta has had a blast portraying Angela Vaughn on “Our Kind of People”, which premieres on Sept. 21.

“The show is a dream in so many ways and it’s saucy and so much fun!” she exclaimed. “And there’s so much about my character that I felt was really important to bring to the forefront of our discussions. We’re just playing with these serious themes and we’re making them fun.”