Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

All of the children of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, along with their adult grandchildren, will pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh in a landmark new film.

BBC One’s “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers” will feature over a dozen members of the Royal Family.

The film was originally conceived to mark Prince Philip’s 100th birthday however, the documentary now features interviews filmed both before and after the duke’s death in April.

The film captures his study, private office and library, exactly as they were during his seven decades of royal life.

Prince Philip’s long-serving staff will also share recollections of his extraordinary past.

“Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers” airs on Wednesday, Sept. 22.