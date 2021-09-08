These babysitters are back in business in season two of Netflix’s “The Baby-Sitters Club”.

Netflix released a new trailer for the sophomore season of its comedy-drama series on Wednesday. The show is based on the bestselling book series by Ann M. Martin.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Try To Avert A Global Catastrophe

“The Baby-Sitters Club”. Photo: KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX © 2021

The show “is a contemporary dramedy that follows the friendship and adventures of seven friends as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut,” a synopsis from Netflix explains. “With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships, personal journeys, and important lessons, but through it all the club is there for each other every step of the way.”

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Stars In New Trailer For Netflix Thriller ‘The Guilty’

“The Baby-Sitters Club”. Photo: KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX © 2021

Season two of “The Baby-Sitters Club” premieres on Oct. 11 via Netflix.