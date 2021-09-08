Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are now reportedly a family of three.

The Hollywood pair welcomed their first child together, Vikander confirmed reports E! News.

RELATED: Alicia Vikander Aims To Shoot Sex Scenes In One Take To Make Everyone On Set Feel ‘Comfortable’

Discussing motherhood in a new interview with People, the Oscar-winner said, “I now have a whole new understand­ing of life in general. That’s pretty beautiful and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future.”

RELATED: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander & More Are Gloria Steinem In Julie Taymor’s ‘The Glorias’

The couple tied the knot in October 2017 after dating for three years.

Vikander previously gushed about Fassbender in the March 2018 issue of Vogue.

RELATED: Alicia Vikander Says She ‘Totally Understands The Criticism’ Eddie Redmayne Faced For Playing A Trans Woman In ‘The Danish Girl’

“I feel I’m more happy and content than I’ve ever been… the happy-and-content thing, that’s talking about my private life,” said the “Green Knight” star.