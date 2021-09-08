Venus Williams is in no rush to start a family.

The tennis pro, 41, got candid about feeling the pressure to have kids during a new cover interview with Cosmopolitan.

“I have a lot of friends who don’t believe me when I say that ‘I like my life and I don’t want to change it for any reason. I’m not desperate,’ and they don’t believe me,” she said.

“They say things like, ‘You’re going to miss your window.’ I’m like, ‘Please, relax. You might feel this way, but I don’t. I promise you I don’t.'”

Revealing the important lesson about boundaries that she’s learned from her time in the spotlight, Williams continued, “As you grow up and mature, you realize you don’t have to be in any situation you find disrespectful. You can let people know what you find disrespectful.”

“It doesn’t have to be yelling or screaming. I’m not a combative person. I’m never going to let any situation change that, because I want to look back and know that I stayed true to who I am. So come. Come for me if you want to, but you won’t come again.”

On Naomi Osaka’s recent media attention, Williams added, “I admire everyone who stands up for what is right, which isn’t easy. It takes strength, courage, and vulnerability. I love to see this next generation of players be willing and open to do that regardless of the cost to them.”