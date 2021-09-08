Jade Thirlwall is thrilled to live that auntie life after Little Mix cohorts Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards welcomed newborns.

Pinnock welcomed twins with fiancé Andre Gray in August. One day before that, Perrie welcomed a son named Alex with partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. That leaves Thirlwall as the only active member of the group to be baby-less, a role she welcomes with open arms.

“I’m very excited to be an auntie again… Although I’ll definitely be on a different floor of the hotel [on tour]!” Thrilwall told “Lorraine” on Wednesday via Daily Mail. “Can I just say, they’re smashing it! We’ve been working so hard recently, I don’t know how they’ve done it? They’re goddesses.”

“It’s because we know we’re in it together. When one of us is in pain because our ankles are swelling, the other one is like, ‘Mine too!'” Perrie replied. “Jade’s been amazing. She’s been going first and finishing last, so we can get a bit more time at home.”

Pinnock chimed in, telling “Lorraine” how helpful it is to share the experience of new motherhood with her close friends.

“It’s just nice to do it together [with Perrie] and just share this experience — it’s just so beautiful and obviously Jade’s been helping us out,” she gushed. “She’s been cracking the whip for us!”

Perrie also touched on how the new moms may bring their children on tour.

“We’ve been planning it, we’re figuring out how to do it. I’m just apologizing to my mum in advance because she is going to have her hands full,” Perrie explained. “She actually can’t wait! I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Little Mix is currently preparing for the release of their first greatest hits album titled Between Us. Dropping Nov. 12, the project includes four brand-new tracks and a fifth new track on the deluxe edition.