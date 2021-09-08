Kacey Musgraves is getting real about her post-divorce dating life.

While chatting with Zane Lowe for Apple Music to promote the release of her upcoming album, Star-Crossed, the Grammy-winning country singer, 33, admitted that jumping back into the world of dating wasn’t as fun as she thought it would be.

Musgraves and her ex-husband Ruston Kelly announced their split last year. The pair were married since 2017.

During the interview, the “Slow Burn” songstress recalled feeling “let down” after her first baby step into dating, admitted she was initially “kind of excited” about exploring it but she wound up being “really disappointed.”

“It was kind of my first few steps into exploring being a single 30-something-year-old person, after a marriage and… nothing for nothing. After a huge point in my career, more notoriety, it was a really naked place,” she said.

“We live in this hookup culture, and I’m for it. I’m for whatever it makes you feel happy, as long as it’s safe, doesn’t hurt other people, fine. But I’ve just never experienced that, the dating app culture and all that,” Musgraves added. “I mean, I’m not going to. But, what I’m saying is, it was just shocking. It was a little shocking. It was surprising. And it made me just think that we all have flaws…”

Musgraves has since been seeing Cole Schafer. The pair have been linked since June.

Star-Crossed drops Friday.