TV executives at Fox are reportedly having “active creative discussions” about reviving “24″.
The action-drama series starred Kiefer Sutherland as counter-terror agent Jack Bauer for eight seasons.
RELATED: Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbook Play Cat And Mouse In New ‘The Fugitive’ Trailer
Speaking about the “potential” return, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told Deadline, “There’s still a possibility, there’s still some discussions with the producers on a take that we have yet to hear. There [are] some active creative discussions that are happening.”
“24” executive producer Howard Gordon recently told the outlet that the new series is “always percolating”
RELATED: Kiefer Sutherland And Jason Patric Discuss That Julia Roberts Love Triangle Drama For First Time In Joint Interview
“It’s not official, sort of, until I think all the pieces come together,” he said.
The classic series ran from 2001 to 2014.
RELATED: Kiefer Sutherland Has High Praise For His Updated ‘Fugitive’ Quibi Series With Boyd Holbrook: ‘It Was An Absolute Pleasure’
The revival would be a “new take” on the original, according to Deadline.