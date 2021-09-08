Click to share this via email

TV executives at Fox are reportedly having “active creative discussions” about reviving “24″.

The action-drama series starred Kiefer Sutherland as counter-terror agent Jack Bauer for eight seasons.

Speaking about the “potential” return, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told Deadline, “There’s still a possibility, there’s still some discussions with the producers on a take that we have yet to hear. There [are] some active creative discussions that are happening.”

“24” executive producer Howard Gordon recently told the outlet that the new series is “always percolating”

“It’s not official, sort of, until I think all the pieces come together,” he said.

The classic series ran from 2001 to 2014.

The revival would be a “new take” on the original, according to Deadline.