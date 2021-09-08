Leslie Jones has still got it.
The “Saturday Night Live” alum took to TikTok on her 54th birthday Tuesday, Sept. 7, sharing a clip of herself dancing the Dougie in a one-piece swimsuit.
While the clip was originally shared to the video-sharing platform, Jones also posted it to her Instagram page, captioning the playful shot, “Happy Birthday to me yall!”
Adding, “I’m 54 and I still got it lol! #BirthdayB**ch
The post was met with a lot of love from Jones’ famous friends, including Kerry Washington who left a sweet b-day message for the comedian, “Get👏🏾it👏🏾 Happy Birthday!!!!!”
Mira Sorvino added, “Yes you do!! Happy Birthday!!”
Over the weekend, Jones’ celebrated 54 in a big way with “Leslie’s Groovy Disco.”
Sharing a few behind-the-scenes looks at the extravagant event, Jones teased, “Always wanted a ’70s party and I always wanted a skating party so I put them together!”
Happy Birthday, Leslie Jones!