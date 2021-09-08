Zachary Levi is reflecting on starring in the “Thor” movie franchise.

The actor played Warrior Three member Fandral in “Thor” sequel, “The Dark World”.

While appearing at 2021 DragonCon, Levi explained why he hesitated before accepting the part.

“To be honest, I had seen the first one, and I didn’t really feel like The Warriors Three were used all that well,” he said, according to The Direct.”

“So, I was like, ‘Hey, are you going to actually use these folks?’ And they said, ‘Oh no, we’re gonna use The Warriors Three a lot in “Thor: The Dark World”. A lot. Yeah, you’re going to be busy.’ And I was like, ‘Okay,’ so I signed up for it.”

However, Levi quickly realized that his character wasn’t going to get much screen time in the movie or its follow-up, “Thor: Ragnarok”.

“I didn’t have that much to do, you know? And really, nothing to do in the third one,” he continued.

“I knew I was going to die in the third one. I didn’t know I was going to die, having said nothing. Even the few words they gave me were going to be taken away… and even if I didn’t die, they were probably going to snap me out of existence anyway, who am I kidding?”

Talking about his “Shazam!” role, Levi added, “I died in the Marvel Universe… and then I got reborn in the DC Universe. And I can’t even tell you how unbelievably cool that is and how grateful I am for that.”