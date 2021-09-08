“Haunting Of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan is bringing another horror series to Netflix.

In the bone-chilling first look at “Midnight Mass”, the return of a prodigal son to his remote island hometown sets off the close-knit community.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, the series “tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?”

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Created and directed by Flanagan, “Midnight Mass” also stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

“Midnight Mass” starts streaming on Netflix on Sept. 24.