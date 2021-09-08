Jay-Z and his most trusted designer, Willo Perron, are showing off Roc Nation’s headquarters.

The designer, who has worked with Rihanna, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Drake, and more, joined Architectural Digest‘s October issue to spill on his design style and working with the rapper.

Photo: Shade Degges / AD.

“He’s given me lots of freedom to explore and develop concepts that I find intriguing. The only boundaries I had for the office were the number of desks and offices. Beyond that, they trusted us,” he said.

The Roc Nation space, which is fit with chunky marble counters and textured wall accents, is a serene space for all his employees. The offices also feature a Charlotte Perriand desk, Marcel Breuer lamp, a Gio Ponti mirror and mixed and matched seating.

“I didn’t want it to feel like a caricatured media or management office, with music blaring and video screens everywhere. I wasn’t interested in that kind of sensory overload,” Perron explained. “I wanted to do the opposite, to create a zen environment conducive to ideas and conversation, a space where you can actually think.”

