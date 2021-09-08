Pat Sajak and Vanna White aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

In an announcement made Wednesday, the beloved co-hosts have signed on to continue their relationship with the iconic show, “Wheel Of Fortune”, through the 2024 season.

Sajak has also added consulting producer to his responsibilities to the show.

While many aspects of the show stay the same, “Wheel Of Fortune”‘s brand new season will also feature some slight new changes, starting during season 39’s premiere. Announcer Jim Thornton, who is celebrating his 10th anniversary with the show, will now be featured at a new podium on stage and Maggie Sajak, Pat’s daughter, will also be joining the team as the show’s Social Correspondent.

The set and music have also been refreshed for the new season.

Starting this year, Sajak will no longer do the “Final Spin” of the game. Instead, the contestant will be in control.

“If you think about it, by doing the “final spin” I, as host, had an impact on the outcome of the game and that has always bothered me because it just didn’t feel right,” said Sajak in a statement. “With this change, only the contestants determine the outcome of the game and the host does not impose themself in any way.”

To finish off all the changes, more money will be up for grabs this season. “Wheel Of Fortune” will remove the “Free Play” wedge from the Wheel and replace it by an $850 wedge. They will also add a $4,000 bonus for contestants who solve all three puzzles in the Triple Toss-Up Round, making the round worth $10,000 and the minimum amount that can be won on the Bonus Wheel has been upped to $39,000, in honour of the show’s 39th season.

“Wheel Of Fortune” is set to kick off its 39th season later this month.